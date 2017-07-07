LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Thursday took out a rally against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and demanded his resignation over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

Bar members took out a rally from GPO Chowk to Punjab Assembly and raised slogans against the prime minister. They vowed that they would continue their struggle till prime minister’s resignation. It was the first time that they expanded their protest from the bar premises to the main road of the city and the provincial assembly.

The bar leaders earlier held a general house meeting in which a larger number of lawyers took part and resolved to strengthen their movement against the prime minister. They condemned the prime minister for not stepping down and hoisted a flag at the bar.

They also raised slogans during proceeding of the general house meeting and observed that appearance of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister before the JIT had no value. They said that grade-18 officials could not hold Sharif accountable. They said that JIT’s effectiveness was also questionable in such a situation. They said they were committed to running a big movement instead of a symbolic protest against the prime minister.

The lawyers’ protest on The Mall disrupted traffic and business activities, as traders had to lower the shutters of their shops during the protest. Workers of opposition parties such as PTI, JI and PML-Q also took part in the rally.

Thursday was the third consecutive day of Lahore High Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Bar Association’s protest against the government in the wake of Panama leaks.