LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notice to Punjab government in a petition seeking directions for the government to establish burn units and appoint trained staff to avoid Ahmadpur East like incident which claimed lives of more than 200 people.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the order on petition moved by Young Doctors Association. Sheraz Zaka, the petitioner’s counsel, argued that the provincial health development center along with 31 sub-institutes was lying closed as a result of redundancy of trained staff and could be utilised to train the doctors and nurses. He argued that by closure of provincial health development centre in Lahore along with sub-institutes, the training of doctors and nurses working in government hospitals stopped.

He pointed out that there was no trained staff in burn units of hospitals located in Lahore and Multan to treat the patients who succumbed to their injuries due to oil tanker’s explosion in Ahmadpur East, Bahawalpur.

He asked the court to stop the Punjab government from closing the provincial health development center and its 31 sub-institutes arguing that without approval of services and General administration, the provincial health development center cannot be closed.

In case it was permanently closed, he added, every doctor and nurse would be deprived of training to tackle the endemic disesaes like cholera, burn, dengue fever/virus and other diseases.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Sethi issued notices to the respondents.