LAHORE - The Revenue Department has identified six localities for setting up Shehr-e-Khamoshan (model graveyards) in Lahore, sources told The Nation on Thursday.

The process of acquisition of private land and transfer of ownership of that land from various government departments to the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority will begin after formal approval of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Revenue Department has identified 188 kanal and 10 marla land at Maraka, 856 kanal at Kamahan, 242 kanal at Raiwind, 300 kanal at Mehmood Booti, 168 kanal at Tehsil Gunj and 256 kanal at Rakh Lakhpat, Walton for setting up Shehr-e-Khamoshan.

The Lahore commissioner has forwarded a summary to the chief minister, seeking his approval for setting up graveyards at the identified land.

According to the sources, most of the identified land was owned by the government and as such no funds were needed to acquire that land. However, private land at Mehmood Booti will be acquired at Rs3.6 million per acre.

The Punjab government has established the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority to look after affairs of the existing graveyards and set up more to cater to the needs of the ever increasing population of the province, especially big cities like Lahore. The existing graveyards lack proper maintenance, with little space left for graves. The Authority will set up and maintain cemeteries to facilitate all citizens.