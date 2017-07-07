LAHORE - A delegation of Turkish consultants and representatives of pharmaceutical industry called on Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq on Thursday.

Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Special P&SH Secretary Dr Faisal Zahoor, Director Policy & Strategic Planning Unit Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Additional Secretary Drug Wing Muhammad Sohail, Director Pharmacy Azhar Saleemi, Deputy Secretary Primary Health Dr Yadullah, Deputy Secretary Medical Education Dr Zahid and other concerned officers were also present. Headed by Dr Hassan Cagil, the delegation comprises Dr Memet, Dr Ahmet Altiner, Dr Selahttin Sahin, Fatih Karademir and Dr Orkun Yildrim.

The participants agreed to arrange exhibition of Turkish pharmaceutical and biomedical products at Lahore Expo Center in September. Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate Pak-Turk Medica exhibition.

Dr Hassan Cagil said that Pak-Turk Medica exhibition would bring changes in the local health system.

Salman Rafiq said that local pharmaceutical companies would also be invited to take part in exhibition.

Imran Nazir said that Turkish Ministry of Health was also extending cooperation in drug testing field. He added that 119 drug samples have been sent for testing to Turkey and Turkish DTL would conduct 300 tests of medicines.

UHS board meeting

The 127th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held on Thursday with Vice Chancellor Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan in the chair.

The board considered thesis reports for awarding degrees and synopsis for registration of students in various postgraduate courses.