LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government of the PML-N has taken unprecedented steps for prosperity, economic development and wellbeing of of the people.

“When the PML-N came into power, the country was plunged in worst eternal and external problems. However, during the last four years, the historic journey of development and prosperity of the country has successfully been going on,” the CM said while talking to his party parliamentarians who called on him Thursday.

“Pakistan of today is much better, peaceful and economically stable than that of 2013. There is no doubt that the credit of speedy development goes to visionary leadership and wonderful economic policies of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

He took a swipe at the former rulers for ruining the state, saying that the nation would not forget them.

He said the ‘sit-in group’ created hurdle to development, however people would rejected them in the coming elections.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Chinese University of Technology and Education in the city of Tianjin called on the Punjab CM.

The Chinese delegation, led by university’s Vice President Yan Bing, has agreed to setting up a modern technology and vocational university in Punjab.

Shehbaz appreciated that Tianjin University of Technology and Education is going to set up latest technology and vocational education university which would be named as Punjab Tianjin University of Technical and Vocational Education.

The students of this university would get dual degree, he said, adding that the teachers of technical institutes would be provided training from this varsity, he said.

The Chief Minister said that it is his mission to provide latest technical education and training to the youth and observed that the project of Punjab Tianjin University of Technical and He said that youth would be empowered through provision of latest skills education and this trained force will play important role in national development and prosperity. For this purpose, the project of Punjab Tianjin Technical University has been envisaged and definitely, Chinese expertise would be useful for the Punjab government.

He said that a pilot project of vocational training will be launched in 100 selected schools in the province and it will be further extended to other schools on fast track basis. This program would commence from September, this year. He said that today is an important day with regard to promotion of technical education because the decision of delegation of Tianjin Technical University to promote partnership with Punjab government for the promotion of technical education would have far-reaching results. He said that promotion of education on durable basis is his commitment and every sort of resources will be provided as like before to further promote education.

Vice President of Tianjin University of Technical & Education of China Yan Bing said that Pakistani people are their brothers. He said full support will be provided for the establishment of technical university in Punjab.

He said that they are ready to provide training to vocational education teachers in Tianjin Technical University. Provincial Minister for Industries Sheikh Allauddin, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Schools Education, Higher Education and Labour Departments, Chairmen of Punjab Higher Education Commission and Tevta and other officials were present on the occasion.