LAHORE - Pakistan Children Heart Foundation, with the help of Punjab government, will establish a center of excellence cardiac institute for children in Lahore.

It was informed at a meeting held on Tuesday to review establishing the center of excellence with Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq in the chair. Pakistan Children Heart Foundation Chief Executive Muhammad Farhan, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr Sajid Chauhan, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, Dean Institute of Child Health and Children’s Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq and Medical Director Children’s Hospital Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore attended the meeting.

Prof Masood Sadiq informed the meeting that extension plan has increased capacity of the hospital. He said that on average 1,000 cardiac operations were been carried out annually at Children’s Hospital.

Farhan informed that the Foundation has so far borne expenditure of cardiac surgeries of 690 children. He added that one surgery costs Rs0.4 to 0.5 million.

An area of nine kanal land was available on Ferozepur Road for the center of excellence, according to the Foundation’s CEO. He also said that renowned cardiac surgeons from abroad were ready to perform surgeries free.

He informed that the estimated cost of the project was about Rs1.3 billion.