LAHORE - Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on Tuesday issued notice to a victim girl on a petition filed by accused-petitioner challenging administrative order of the Lahore High Court chief justice in which a judicial magistrate was directed to conclude her case trial within a month.

Shah Hussain, a law student, is facing charges of stabbing her class fellow Khadija Siddiqui at road near Shimla Hill. According to the victim, the suspect was on a bike and was wearing helmet when he attacked her and stabbed her 23 times, she fell injured but survived the injuries.

The accused, through his counsel, contended that it was a case of ordinary nature and there was no urgency to conduct trial on day to day basis. He prayed to the court to declare the chief justice’s administrative order as illegal.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had earlier sought a report from Lahore district & sessions judge about progress in this attempt to murder case of a law student. After submission of report, CJ Shah ordered judicial magistrate Mubashir Hussain Awan to hold trial proceedings on a day-to-day basis and conclude it within 30 days.

The CJ also directed the director general of district judiciary to keep the LHC updated with the progress of the case by submitting weekly reports.

The Civil Lines police had registered a case against Shah Hussain on charges of attempted murder. The suspect, son of an Tanvir Hashmi advocate, was on post arrest bail.

BAN ON TWO LAWYERS

The Lahore High Court registrar Tuesday issued a notification, imposing ban on law practice of Mehar Ahsan and Inam Afridi who had been involved in manhandling a judge.

Barrister Ehtesham Ameeruddin, the third one, had already tendered unconditional apology. The other lawyers did not apologise for their act. Islampura police booked the lawyers under terrorism and other criminal charges for misbehaving with an additional district & sessions judge in open court and ransacking his chamber allegedly for not getting a ‘favourable’ decision in a case.

The case was registered a case on the complaint of the victim Irfan Anjum.