LAHORE - Pharmacists will get Health Professional Allowance (HPA) on the pattern of doctors and nurses.

The pharmacists working in BPS-17 will get Rs15000 while those in BPS-18 and 19 will get Rs10000 per month. A summary will be sent to the Chief Minister for approval.

It was informed at a meeting chaired by Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq on Tuesday. Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr Sajid Chauhan, Additional Secretary Drug Control Muhammad Sohail, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Kh Salman Rafiq said that 600 pharmacists working in Health Department would get benefit from the decision.

Kh Imran Nazir hoped that pharmacists, either working in the hospitals or in the field, would leave no stone unturned in serving the humanity.

UHS results

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has announced the result of Final Professional BSc Nursing (Post RN 2-Year) annual examination.

A total of 186 candidates from nine affiliated institutes appeared in the exam out of which 143 passed and 42 failed. The pass percentage remained 77.30 per cent.

Sadia Ibraheem d/o Muhammad Ibraheem, of New Life College of Nursing, Multan, got first position securing 452/500 marks.

Shabana Nasim d/o Muhammad Nazeer, of Postgraduate College of Nursing, Lahore, got second position securing 439/500 marks. Third position was shared by Farah Nazir d/o Nazir Ahmad Khan, of Postgraduate College of Nursing Lahore, and Zeenaf Aslam d/o Muhammad Aslam, of College of Nursing, Multan Medical & Dental College, Multan, securing 434/500 marks.