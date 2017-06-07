LAHORE - DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf Tuesday distributed cash and commendatory certificates among police officers for successfully smashing an active racket of drug dealers in the metropolis.

A day earlier, the city police arrested two drug dealers and seized 41-kg charas and opium from their possession. They were named by police as Hammad and Azeem.

The pair riding in a Cultus car were trying to enter into the city when a police team stopped the vehicle at a picket near Pace Society for routine search. The police team recovered drugs from the car and arrested both the dealers. They were later handed over to the Chuhng police for further investigation.

The police team met DIG Haider Ashraf at his office Tuesday. The officer lauded the efforts of the police team for capturing the smugglers who were actively operating in the town.

A police spokesman said that the arrests were part of the police crackdown underway against drug dealers and suppliers in Lahore. The field officers were also directed to step up the clamp down on the drug pushers. Several special police teams are also constituted to hunt down such criminals.