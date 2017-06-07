LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that early completion of power projects was his first priority.

Talking to Wapda Chairman Muzammil Hussain, who called on him here yesterday, Sharif said that work on power projects was in full swing in Punjab and other parts of the country. He said that tremendous work had been done during the last four years to increase power generation. He expressed the hope that completion of hydropower projects would help provide cheap electricity to people.

Various power projects were discussed in detail during the meeting.

ECONOMY ON A FAST TRACK

The chief minister said the national economy was growing stronger due to an increase in foreign exchange reserves and development of trade and industry sectors.

Talking to Federal Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir who called on him in Islamabad yesterday, the chief minister said the national economy was moving on a fast track despite conspiracies of the defeated elements. He said that some elements were working on an anti-development agenda from day one and they wanted to push the people into darkness of ignorance and poverty.

SHARIF MEETS SUN WEIDONG

The chief minister has said that Pak-China friendship is an example of love, peace, cooperation and warm emotions between two countries.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong at the Embassy of People’s Republic of China in Islamabad yesterday, Sharif said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would augur well for economic development of Pakistan. He said that CPEC projects were being completed on a fast track. He said the volume of investment between Pakistan and China was all-time high at the moment. He said there was no doubt that CPEC was a game changer and it would open new avenues of development in Pakistan.

He praised the Chinese ambassador for encouraging investment in Pakistan and promoting bilateral cooperation at different levels. He said the ambassador had encouraged Chinese companies to benefit from the investment opportunities offered by Pakistan.

Sharif also briefed the Chinese ambassador about various aspects of the provincial budget 2017-18 and said that funds had been allocated for power projects, education, healthcare, clean water supply and human resource development.

Weidong said that Pakistan-China friendship and economic cooperation were being promoted continuously. He commended the chief minister’s efforts for promotion of Pak-China friendship.

RAMAZAN PACKAGE

The chief minister has also said that effective measures have been taken to provide daily-use items, fruits, vegetables and pulses to people on official rates in Ramazan. He said the Punjab government had given relief to people in the form of Rs9 billion Ramazan Package. He said that Rs8.78 billion subsidy had been given on flour.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against the elements involved in hoarding and profiteering. He directed the cabinet committee on price control to provide relief to people under the Ramazan Package. He said that price control magistrates had been given special powers to punish profiteers and hoarders.