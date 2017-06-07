LAHORE - A 25-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at her house in Shahdara Town, police sources said on Tuesday.

The deceased was named as Robi. Her family told the police that Robi was rushed to a hospital after her condition got deteriorated but she was in the way.

The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The police said they were investigating the death.

Man dies in accident

A 40-year-old fruit vendor was killed when a recklessly-driven truck smashed into a donkey cart on Bund Road in Shafiqabad police area.

The deceased was identified as Meer Alam. The driver managed his escape while the police impounded the truck.