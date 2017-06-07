LAHORE - An orientation meeting of the Punjab Youth Peace Core was held at a local hotel on Tuesday. The meeting was organised by Bargad, a youth development organisation with the deputy mayors of Lahore. Deputy Mayors Nazir Khan Sawati, Mohammad Bilal Chaudhry, Rao Shahab, Mian Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Khalid Butt and Ijaz Ahmed Hafiz participated in the meeting. The activity was organised to take onboard these local government representatives for the Punjab Youth Peace Corps.

The deputy mayors were given a briefing about the Punjab Youth Peace Core Project and were requested for support its activities in selected Union Councils. All of them agreed and expressed great willingness to support the activities and provide the assistance required of them to make Punjab youth Peace Core a success.