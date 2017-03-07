LAHORE - Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains Monday has said that the city policemen deserve much appreciation for ensuring best security arrangements during the final match of Pakistan Super League.

The city police chief said that it was passion and patriotism that encouraged police officers to stand guard in order to make the PSL final a success story for cricket in Pakistan. He said that all police officials, from constable to inspector general of police, were in the field to maintain peace on the mega event. He also lauded the services of officers and ‘jawans’ of the Lahore police, who performed security duties to the best of their abilities. The CCPO was speaking at a joint meeting of the officers of operations and investigation wing at his office yesterday. The CCPO also hosted a lunch in the honour of police officers who were supervising the police operations in Lahore for the PSL- final. DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf, DIG (Investigation) Chaudhry Sultan, DIG (Security) Dr Moeen, SSP Admin Rana Ayyaz Saleem, and chief traffic officer Rai Ejaz Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

The CCPO further said, “The officers and cops of the Operations, Investigation, CIA, and traffic police deserve gratitude. Almighty Allah has bestowed us with success and enlightened the new bright face of Pakistan in front of the entire world.”

On this occasion, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf thanked security forces and intelligence agencies for extending full support to the city police said during the PSL final. He also lauded the efforts of the Safe City Authority for ensuing best monitoring of the whole event.

“The successful commencement of PSL final in Lahore is the success of Punjab Police as well as Lahore Police. A strong message has been delivered to the entire world that any mega event can be successfully organized in Pakistan and further we hope that international cricket will revive in Pakistan soon,” Haider Ashraf said.