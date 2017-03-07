LAHORE - The Syndicate of Government College University Lahore has approved the appointment of senior faculty including the professors and ‘distinguish professors’, besides sanctioning a new academic programme of BA (Hons.) in Sociology.

With these appointments, the total number of professors in the university rises to 19, distinguish professors to seven, associate professors to 38 and assistant professors to 134, says a GCU press release.

The Syndicate, in its 54th meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, also gave its assent to the induction of five eminent academicians including the renowned philosopher, novelist and playwright, Prof Dr Mirza Ather Baig, as the distinguish professors.

The other appointments as ‘distinguish professors’ are Prof Dr Saadat Saeed in Urdu, Prof Dr Aminul Haq Khan and Prof Dr Zaheer-ud-Din Khan in Botany and Prof Dr Muhammad Sharif Mughal in Zoology.

The Syndicate also approved the selection of renowned economist Prof Dr Anjum Nasim on Dr. Mehboob-ul-Haq chair by the search committee. The chair had been lying vacant since 2006.

The university also inducted four full professors; Dr Salamat Ali in Physics, Dr Mujahid Abbass in Mathematics, Dr Muhammad Zahid Qureshi in Chemistry and Dr Ali Iqtidar Mirza in Geography. Dr Hafiz Muhammad Naeem, Dr Jamal Abdul Nasir and Mr Erfan Ullah Babar are appointed associate professors in Islamic Studies, Statistics and Fine Arts. The Syndicate also sanctioned the appointment of Dr Khalid Sanjarni, as the associate professor of Urdu Literature on Tenure Track.

The syndicate also approved the promotion of nine lectures to assistant professors. Those promoted are Uzma Hanif, Saba Ibrahim, Mahrukh Nishat, Azhar Ifthikar, Saima Jabeen, Muhammad Altafur-Rehman, Sadia Rafique, Naseer Ahmad Taib and Nadeem Zafar.

The Syndicate also approved the eligibility criteria for admissions to the BA (Hons.) in Sociology, and also curriculum for the four year programme. The Syndicate also consented to the amendments and additions to the curriculum of various existing academic programmes of the University.