LAHORE - PML-Q Punjab chapter organiser Basharat Raja has said that objectives for which Pakistan had come into existences could not be achieved till today as people are suffering from lot of problems.

In a statement issued from here yesterday, Raja said that Punjab government failed to provide basic health and education facilities and the situation was almost same in other parts of the country. “People are running around for medical treatment. Ventilators are not available for patients even in big cities hospitals as there are only seven ventilators in Rawalpindi which is a big joke with the people.”

He said that economic circumstances of atomic Pakistan were highly questionable and rulers had put intolerable weight of loans on the country.