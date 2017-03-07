LAHORE - Gullu Butt, the infamous character sentenced to 11 years in prison for vandalism during a police operation outside Lahore’s Minhaj-ul-Quran Secretariat in 2014, was released from the Kot Lakhpat jail on Monday.

Shahid Aziz alias Gullu Butt was arrested by police after he was caught on camera while smashing windscreens of several private cars with a club outside the Pakistan Awami Tehrik secretariat in Model Town on June 17. Butt skipped media crews outside the prison with the help of jail staff Monday afternoon. He went straight to his home in Faisal Town on a private vehicle, although his relatives were also waiting for him at the main gate of the prison. However, Gull Butt appeared before media on Monday evening as reporters and cameramen reached his residence. “I seek apology from the whole nation and humanity. If my actions hurt someone I really seek apology,” Butt told reporters after meeting his family members.

During his media talk, Butt offered a Sajda to express gratitude over his release from the prison. “I am thankful to Almighty Allah, my family, and friends. I will hold a press conference very soon to respond to media queries,” Butt said and refused to comment further.

The jail authorities released Gullu Butt after the payment of fine by his relatives. His family members were seen happy as they reached the Kot Lakhpat prison to welcome Butt on Monday afternoon.

The Lahore High Court last month ordered the release of Gullu Butt after dropping charges of vandalism outside the Minhaj-ul-Quran secretariat in Model Town against him. The division bench, headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi, dropped sections of the Anti Terrorism Act against him and ordered his release after the completion of his jail term in other charges under the Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had awarded Gullu Butt a collective sentence of 11 years and three months under different sections of the law. In June 2014, the club wielding man was seen damaging private cars during an anti-encroachment operation led by police outside the residence of Dr Tahirul Qadri in Lahore’s Model Town neighbourhood.

A good number of policemen were standing around him like silent spectators and apparently he was given freehand to destroy public and private properties during the Model Town tragedy. Even, some senior officers were seen encouraging him over his actions but his act of vandalism was caught by TV cameras. The footage was repeatedly aired by many TV channels for several days and his actions sparked heated debate between the government and opposition parties.

More interestingly, Gullu was given by Wikipedia the name of one of the vandals responsible for the violent nature of the altercation between police and Minhaj-ul-Quran workers in the 2014 Lahore clash.

Initially blame for the violence was placed on the NGO workers. Then news footage revealed an individual using a club to smash the windscreens of many parked vehicles; he was identified as Gullu Butt, an activist of the ruling PML-N, against whom the PAT was agitating.

According to media reports, Gullu had been invited by the Punjab police to disrupt what had been a peaceful movement but Saad Rafique, federal minister for railways, announced that Gullu Butt did not have any connection with his government.

The word Gullu associated from Gullu Butt had been given a meaning of "disruptive behavior of someone enjoying (good or bad) backing of the ruling/powerful segments of society". Syed Shamim Azam, a linguistic from Lahore had written to Oxford Dictionary to add the word Gullu in their upcoming version of the dictionary for Pakistan and India.