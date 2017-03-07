LAHORE - A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court challenging appointment of Sartaj Aziz as advisor on foreign affairs and Tariq Fatmi as Special Assistant to the prime minister.

Sarfraz Hussain, a lawyer, filed the petition on Monday and stated that both the respondents had been enjoying powers and interfering into important matters, especially the foreign affairs. He said under the law, they cannot head meetings on foreign affairs. He prayed that their appointment be set aside.