LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday commuted sentence awarded to Hijratullah by an anti-terrorism court over charges of attacking Manawan police Training centre, and ordered his release from the jail.

An anti-terrorism court convicted him on attacking police training centre in 2009. Hijratullah, through his counsel challenged his conviction under Section 5 of Explosives Act 1884. The appellant’s counsel said that ATC awarded him 10-year imprisonment and 8-year imprisonment he had spent in jail. He said the sentence awarded him by ATC was illegal as the trial court had no powers to take up cases of Explosive Act because the relevant law was introduced later in 2012. He said he was arrested in 2009. He prayed that his sentence be declared as null and void and he be released from the jail.

However, a prosecutor opposed his appeal saying that he was convicted along with other terrorists for attacking police training school in which at least 22 police personnel were killed and 100 others were found injured. The bench, however, commuted his sentence and ordered his release.