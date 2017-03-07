LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday issued notices to the respondents on a petition challenging appointment of Punjab Education Foundation’s Director for Academic development.

Ch Shoaib Saleem, a lawyer, filed the petition and alleged that director academic development Ayesha Numan was appointed against the merit. He stated that according to the ad of the said post given by the foundation, the applications were invited from those having Master Degree in Management Sciences or Social Sciences or from the graduation degree holders.

However, the respondent lady was holding Master Degree in English literature but she was appointed as director academic development—an important post of the foundation, he said. He said that by appointing her on the said post, the authorities concerned had violated the orders of the SC.

He prayed that appointment of Ayesha Numan as director academic development be set aside. After hearing initial arguments, Justice Shujat Ali Khan of the LHC issued notices to the respondents and adjourned hearing until May 02.

LHC dismisses Sharjeel’s

plea for protective bail

The Lahore High Court Monday dismissed a petition seeking protective bail of former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon against whom a reference was moved to a NAB court in Karachi over corruption charges.

A division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi passed the order on technical grounds and observed that the petitioner should Singh High Court to seek relief.

During the hearing, the counsel of Shajreel Inam Memon told the court that his client was in UAE and wanted to appear before an accountability court over a reference against him. But the NAB officials might arrest him on his return. The counsel prayed the court that his client be granted protective bail so that he could appear before the court.

Rana Arif, senior special prosecutor of NAB, opposed his petition saying that the petitioner did not mention the cases in his petition. He also did not appear before the court, a mandatory provision to seek a protective bail.

After haring both sides, the bench dismissed the petition.

LHCBA OPPOSES MILITARY COURTS

The Lahore High Court Bar Association yesterday once again opposed the establishment of military courts and termed them as parallel system to the judiciary.

Addressing a press conference, the newly elected members of the bar said that they strongly opposed the military courts for being parallel system to the existence judicial system. The office bearers of the bar urged the government authorities to make the functioning of ATCs better and provide security to the judges and prosecutors of the courts.

They said that military courts were not the solution to counter terrorism. And if the military courts were established without any consultation, the lawyers would strongly resist them, they stated.

The bar also condemned the non-appointment of foreign minister of the country. They also regretted that litigants were being humiliated at the LHC in the name of security. The bar asked the LHC administration for consultation over new SOPs for security.