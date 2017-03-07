LAHORE - Over the peaceful conduct of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore in the background of apprehensions and fears, a very happy Punjab Chief Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, told media on Monday that this success is a defeat to terrorism and a harbinger of bright and prosperous future of the country.

“Run away from our country or you will be crushed like anything,” the chief minister warned the terrorists while responding to queries of media persons at his Model Town Secretariat.

The CM said that completely peaceful and filled with public exuberance, the PSL Final has sealed the fate of terrorism in Pakistan that it is bound to fail and has no place in this country. The cricket match infused a huge spirit of jubilation among the people, who from all over the country reached the city to watch the mega event, he added.

“It was determination of the nation which routed the fears and terror,” Shehbaz Sharif said while extending heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Amry Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for their cooperation and help to secure the event and evaporating the clouds of fear and panic.

Shehbaz also thanked foreign players particularly Sir Vivian Richards for expressing solidarity with Pakistan and travelling to Lahore to tell the world Pakistan is a peaceful country and safe for sports and other economic activity.

He said the March 5 event is precursor of a bright future of the nation. “We fought fear to bring back happiness,” the CM added and stated that terrorism is destined to annihilate in this country.

He also emphasized the need for speaking in unison on the matters which relate to peace and tranquility in the country. Without naming PTI chief Imran Khan, the CM said “some indiscreet friends of us” made statements which disserved the purpose of peace and efforts to defeat fears. “These statements scared away some of our guests who otherwise might also come to the city,” the CM held.

He said if the county has to be taken ahead economically, defeat to the enemy and the opponents of the country is a prerequisite. As such the politicians must shun negative politics and show up rising above ethnic and linguistic differences, he maintained.

“I talk of Pakistanism and not politics to see peace and prosperity in the country,” Shehbaz Sharif said while paying glowing tribute to martyrs whose sacrifices have resulted in restoring peace in the country. He also thanked the people for hugely showing up to the venue, for their prayers for the success of the event, and showing perseverance against the menace of terrorism.

“The event has consolidated our ranks,” the CM said, adding under the leadership of the PM, the journey towards progress and development will continue.

He also promised to promote other games which can bring laurels to the country at the world level.

To a question on celebrating Basant, a tradition festival of Punjab, the chief minister said he has no objection to its celebration provided it is made completely hazard frees. “If dangerous strings and metal wire are not used and no hazards come to life of the people, basant can be allowed,” he said while setting the condition.

CM CONGRATULATED BY GOVERNORS

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra who congratulated the CM on holding PSL event successfully in Lahore.

Governor Rajwana, in the meeting, said that the Punjab government is paving an example in terms of development projects under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

Governor Jhagra also felicitated the CM for arranging successful show of PSL, saying Shehbaz Sharif has proven his capabilities by putting this show together.

“It is pride for the entire nation. For the promotion of national solidarity, including KPK, all students were invited to watch the match. The support of entire nation on this mega event is a clear proof that nation is determined to wipe out the terrorism. The enthusiasm and passion of the nation gives a wide signal that nation’s determination is bigger than the fear,” the KP governor added.

He further said that the PSL Final has promoted the national solidarity and defeated the terrorism, paving way for return of international cricket in Pakistan.

20,000 schools to be illuminated

Some 20,000 public schools will be illuminated under Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme, CM Shehbaz Sharif told a meeting on Monday.

The programme, being started from schools of southern Punjab, will implemented in phases and completed by the end of current year.

The CM, during the meeting, directed that a comprehensive survey for the provision of solar panels to schools deprived of electricity should be completed at the earliest. He said that priority should be given to make functional those schools without electricity.

Renowned consultant Gerwin Dreesmann gave a briefing regarding different models in connection with provision of solar panels to the schools.