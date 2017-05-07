LAHORE : Akhuwat and Punjab AIDS Control Program organised a medical camp at the monthly gathering of Khawaja Sara Rehabilitation Programme at Fountain House on Saturday.

Free tests for blood group, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, syphilis HIV/AIDs, with free vaccination for Hep B and free treatment for Hep C were part of the camp services. The Programme, initiative by Akhuwat, aimed at rehabilitation of the community. The community members gather once a month at Fountain House where medical facilities, stipends, training and rehab services are provided. Additional Secretary (Admin) Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Adnan Zafar Khan, who is also Programme Director PACP, said: “The government is providing services to high risk groups including bus and truck drivers. “We are trying to reach out to marginalised communities most in need of treatment,” he added. Fountain House Medical Superintendent Dr Imran Murtaza expressed gratitude to PACP, especially Dr Adnan Zafar Khan for coming forward for a great cause.