LAHORE - Lawyers on Saturday held protest demonstrations in different cities condemning Indian brutalities against the people of Held Kashmir. The lawyers’ community has said they will continue protests for the right of self determination of Kashmirs who are being subjected to worst kind of brutalities under Indian regime.

A statement issued from Pakistan Defence Council stated the protests held in Lahore, Narowal and Gujranwala and are planned for coming days. In Lahore, Muhammad Arshad, Ashraf Asmi, Ziaullah Bhatti and other led the lawyers’ protest at Aiwan-e-Adal. Members of civil society also took part in the protest.