LAHORE - Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA), after successful launch of its Khidmat Card Programme, Elimination of Child Labour Project from Brick-kilns and Khadim-e-Punjab Zevar-e-Taleem Programme, has launched another social protection programme in collaboration with Livestock & Dairy Development Programme to provide livestock to persons with disabilities (PWDs), according to a statement issued by PSPA on Saturday.

Meant for disabled women beneficiaries of the Khidmat Card Programme living in rural areas, the scheme is a graduation programme which would exit the Khidmat Card beneficiaries from the monthly assistance programme of the provincial government and enable them to earn their living by means of the livestock being given to them under the Graduation and Asset Transfer Scheme for PWDs. As many as 2,500 PWDs, who are Khidmat Card holders, would benefit from the scheme.

Female Khidmat Card beneficiaries between ages 35 to 55 are eligible for receiving this livestock transfer, subject to their ability to look after these animals, as well as their compliance with certain conditions.

Punjab Finance Minister and PSPA’s Vice Chairperson Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, in a statement, said that the intervention of this graduation scheme is going to positively impact the lives of the poorest disabled people and likely to immediately lift them out of the poorest category. “It will also give them a jump-start towards a sustainable economic activity, which is a critical element for any viable graduation model of poverty alleviation,” she added.

The provincial government started the scheme from Kot Khizri Stadium, Wazirabad, where 60 lactating animals (40 buffaloes and 20 cows) were distributed amongst the eligible PWDs of the Gujranwala division. Livestock officials completed documentation of the beneficiaries at their doorsteps before they were handed over lactating animals by Gujranwala Division Commissioners Capt (r) Muhammad Asif. The function was also attended by local MNAs and MPAs.

The public as well as their representatives appreciated the quality of animals procured by the L&DD Department. They also praised the officials for ensuring that PWDs should not face inconvenience in getting animals.

Earlier, the PSPA Board in its meetings held on 30.06.2016 and 16.11.2016 approved the graduation scheme for rural beneficiaries of Khidmat Card for PWDs from PSPA’s allocated funds available for 2016-17.

The Livestock & Dairy Development Department has been engaged for professional support and execution of the project besides working as the fund manager for Rs600 million scheme. This graduation scheme has been initiated for the productive inclusion of the rural PWDs.

Another such programme aimed at providing soft loans to the urban PWDs is already underway through PSIC and Akhuwat.

According to the MoU signed between PSPA and L&DD Department, PSPA’s role is to identify potential beneficiaries from PWDs who are Khidmat Card holders and to develop an effective M&E framework for impact assessment of the scheme. The L&DD Department, on the other hand, is providing professional support and doing procurement, distribution and monitoring of the animals provided to the eligible beneficiaries from across Punjab.

The Finance Department earlier released Rs458.8 million funds for the scheme, following which the procurement of livestock was initiated.