LAHORE: The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital arranged a walk and a seminar in connection with the World Hand Hygiene Day on Saturday.

The purpose of these events was to disseminate knowledge regarding the importance of hygiene among healthcare providers. Faculty members, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff attended the seminar.

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Sardar Fakhar Imam said that effective infection control and proper management of hospital waste could decrease stay of patients in the hospital which would also help ensuring bed availability. Medical Superintendent Dr Nauman Matloob said that hygiene and regular hand washing habit was a key to avoid diseases. He added that SOPs and guidelines provided by the Punjab Healthcare Commission have been implemented in the hospital. Public health experts and Turkish doctors delivered lectures on importance of hygiene and regular hand washing. Later, a walk was also held to mark the World Hand Hygiene Day.