LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Teachers’ Training Institute for Special Education on Sarwar Road PAF Base Saturday.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Ministers Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique and senior officials were present on the occasion. The Chief Minister visited the newly-constructed institute and met with the teachers there.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz said ‘best institution of teachers training has been set up through the collaboration of PAF and Punjab government’.

He prayed that Almighty Allah may make Pakistan the greatest country of the world and it become Pakistan of Quaid and Iqbal in the real sense.

He congratulated the air chief, minister and his team on the establishment of this institution and hoped the model would be adopted in other provinces as well.

“The PAF has best utilised the funds and every penny has been spent fairly,” the CM said and proposed that collaboration should be adopted to cope with the challenge of teachers training on modern lines.

He said that refresher courses should also be held for teachers with regard to special education.

“The air chief has done a great job by establishing an excellent institution for the training of teachers of special education,” he said, adding that was is happy to see the high standard of training.

He said special children could be made useful member of the society by providing latest facilities of education and training to them.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman also presented a souvenir to the CM. Base Commander Air Commodore Salman Mehboob spoke about the training courses in the institution.