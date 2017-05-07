LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of heat wave on Saturday with experts predicting the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the next 2-3 days.

After a brief pause due to scattered rains and winds, the mercury is gradually rising in plains owing to lack of clouds, winds and abundance of sunshine. The heat wave is likely to intensify as no significant rain giving system is approaching during the next 2-3 days.

Dadu and Sibbi remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 47 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad was recorded 46C, Moenjodaro, Rahim Yar Khan, Padidan, Jacobabad and Rohri 45C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 42C and 25C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 15 per cent. People avoided unnecessarily coming out, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon.

Lahore canal attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal. At certain places, even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured water.

Experts have advised the citizens to take precautionary measures to save themselves from heat stroke and dehydration. The urged the citizens to cover head while going out and enhance liquid intake.

They suggested special attention for children and elderly people.

According to the experts, a shallow westerly trough is present over upper areas of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days.

Severe heat wave is likely in upper Sindh and south Punjab. However, rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected at few places in Makran, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Islamabad, Fata and Kashmir.