Lahore - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) organised a special lecture in connection with the death anniversary of Syed Ahmed Shaheed at the Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan on Saturday.

Renowned scholar Agha Nasir shed light on the glorious life of Syed Ahmed Shaheed, saying that he devoted all his life to the revival of Islamic government and implementation of Shariat in the subcontinent.

The entry of British people to the subcontinent led to the rule of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh in Punjab, Agha said, adding that this situation perturbed Syed Ahmed Shaheed and he started a struggle for the revival of Islamic government in the region.

Syed was in close contact with the Muslim philanthropists of the region to launch his Islamic movement. He also travelled all across the sub-continent to unite Muslims. However, he was deceived by his loyalists and he embraced shahadat while fighting bravely against Sikhs in Balakot.

“The Jamaat-e-Mujahideen of Syed Ahmed Shaheed played a vital role for the revival of Muslim identity in the subcontinent,” Agha Nasir added.

He also urged the young generation to know more about the historic work of leading Muslim figures in the subcontinent and get guidance from their life to take Pakistan to a new height of respect among the comity of nations.