LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek has termed the Punjab chief minister’s raids at wheat procurement centres mere ‘drama’.

“As 70 per cent small farmers already sold their crops on low prices, the chief minister was visiting procurement sites just to get media attention to show efficiencies,” PAT central Punjab president Basharat Jaspal said in a statement on Saturday.

He added that the provincial government failed to provide relief to small farmers. The official procurement campaign, he claimed, was benefitting the feudal lords and close relatives of local representatives of PML-N.

Jaspal also alleged that the procurement drive started at a time when small farmers sold out their entire crop. Like every year, he added, the drive proved useless for majority of the farmers. Jaspal criticised the government policies towards agriculture, saying the sector was never received attention of the rulers.