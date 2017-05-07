Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid a surprise visit to Head Sulemanki wheat procurement centre in Depalpur tehsil of Okara.

According to a handout Saturday, the CM reached wheat procurement centre in an ordinary car without any protocol and inspected the facilities provided to the farmers at the centre. The local administration as well as the police remained ‘totally oblivious’ of surprise visit of Shehbaz, the handout read, adding that The in-charge and staff of the wheat procurement centre fled away as they came to know about Shehbaz’ visit. The CM ordered action against them. He issued directives to authorities concerned to address farmers and offload wheat from the vehicles parked in long lines.

Talking to farmers at the wheat procurement centre, the CM said that he has come to provide service to his brethren farmers. He said that interest of farmers is very dear to him and their protection will be ensured at any cost.

He said that Patwari or Tehsildar mafia will not be allowed to usurp hard-earned money of farmers. He said complaints of change of record in the files of the poor farmers at local police station are condemnable and added that he has taken strict notice of it, and the criminal would not escape punishment.

He directed DPO to look inot the matter of Haveli Lakha police and said it is regrettable that the matter is not in his knowledge. Shehbaz Sharif said that he has been visiting wheat procurement centers to serve the farmers even better.

The Chief Minister said he has issued clear directives to Food Department that the poor farmers must not face any difficulties in the wheat procurement campaign; and if a complaint is received to him, then not only action would be taken against the officials, but the high officials of the department would also be taken to task.

He said that the farmers have grown bumper crop with their hard work, and their hard work will not let go to the waste. He will not tolerate that any Patwari or Tehsildar could dare to spoil the hard earned money of the farmers, he added.

He said incident of change of record in files of the farmers at police station would be investigated and the responsible would be taken to task.

It is their right which the government is giving to them, he added.

A meeting was held with Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. The Chief Minister approved elevated expressway project on GT Road from Ravi Bridge to Kala Shah Kaku.