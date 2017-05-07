Lahore : The Punjab has announced summer vacation from May 22 and given conditional permission to the private schools to hold summer camps.

Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad said this while taklking to a delegation of All Punjab Private School Management Association at Children Library Saturday. Issuing directives to all private school owners, he said the Punjab government will allow just free summer camps.

Schools charging fee for such camps would face the music, he said, adding that the Punjab government has formed raiding teams that will monitor the schools in summers. Rana said that the owners of private schools can take fee on annual basis.