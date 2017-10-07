Leaders of three organisations of Ahlehadith school of thought yesterday announced their merger and said they would jointly start movement to counter conspiracies against the faith in the finality of the prophet-hood. Delegations of Markazi Jamiat Ahlehadith led by its chief Allama Tariq Yazdani and Ahlehadith Youth Force led by president Hafiz Zakir-ur-Rehman held meeting with Tehreek-e-Khatam Nabowat Pakistan chief Allama Zubair Ahmed Zaheer at his office in Jamia Umar bin Abdul Aziz at Gulbarg and announced to start a joint struggle against notorious designs of enemies of Islam and finality of prophet-hood. Leader criticised Markzi Jamiat Ahlehadith head Professor Sajid Mir for defending government on Election Act 2017. –Staff Reporter