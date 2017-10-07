LAHORE - Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Sadiq Ali called on Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana during a farewell meeting at the Governor’s House on Friday.

The corps commander is leaving his current post to join his new assignment as inspector general arms at the general headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that democracy provided a sound foundation to a strong Pakistan, adding that good governance, transparency and effective accountability process were the beauty of democracy.

Rajwana said country’s defence was in the safe hands, reassuring that the whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces for the defence, honour and sanctity of Pakistan.

The commander said the Army was discharging its duties with full devotion to cope with the challenges.

He said the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces, police and law-enforcement agencies for restoring peace and security would not go waste.

Uplift schemes approved

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved two schemes of development sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 3030.968 million.

These schemes were approved in the 20th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included—widening of Aik Moria Pull, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 703.600 million and Improvement/ Rehabilitation of 38 kms of Rawalpindi-Murree Kashmir Road,Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs 2327.368 million.