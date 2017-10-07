LAHORE - An eight-year-old girl was found dead on her neighbours’ roof hours after she went missing while playing in the street in the Bhati Gate police precincts on Friday.

Police were investigating whether the child, Bismah Babar, a resident of Sheesh Mahal Ghati in Bhati Gate, was killed after sexual assault. A policeman said the body bore torture marks. “There were severe torture marks on the body. It seems the child was strangled with a wire or something like that,” the official said on anonymity. Later, police registered a murder case against unidentified people on the complaint of the deceased’s father.

Bismah was playing in the street when she went missing, according to her family.

Her relatives launched a search in the area as the child did not turn up for hours. They called the police by phone as they witnessed her body on the neighbours’ roof. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Forensic experts also visited the crime scene to collect evidences.

Man shot dead

A 50-year-old man was found shot dead alongside the canal near Thokar Niaz Baig on Friday. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone. Police were treating the death as murder. An official said that unidentified killers shot dead the man somewhere else but fled after throwing his body alongside the canal. The police registered a murder case against unidentified gunmen and were investigating the killing.





Ashraf Javed