LAHORE - The Punjab government told the Lahore High Court on Friday that the paper of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) was leaked.

Special Health Secretary Sajid Chohan told the court a day after Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq told the media the same at a hurriedly-called press conference at the DGPR.

A fresh test will be conducted in the last week of the ongoing month. He said the vice-chancellor of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) had been sacked and an FIR had been lodged against those involved in the paper leak. Some accused had been taken into custody, he told the court. On this, Justice Shahid Waheed disposed of petitions moved by MDCAT candidates on Aug 20 for admission to MBBS.

PU faculty honored

The faculty members of Institute of Business Administration have won three best research papers award in the 9th South Asian International Conference (SAICON) 2017 held in Bhurban. Assistant Professor Dr Humaira Asad won two best paper awards while one award was clinched by Dr Rafia Faiz and Mr Altmash. Researchers from different parts of the world participated in the conference and presented 92 research papers. The titles of Dr Humaira’s papers were ‘Effective Financial Development and Poverty: An Empirical Investigation’ co-authored with John Maloney and James Davidson, and ‘Can Innovation Orientation Improve Operational Performance?’ An Empirical Investigation of Manufacturing Concerns in Pakistan” co-authored with Hajira Liaquat.

BA/BSc exam forms submission schedule

Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the schedule for submission of forms for BA/BSc Part-I, Part-II and Composite (old scheme) annual examination 2018.

The last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination 2018 with single fee is 19th by mail and 24th by hand while forms can be submitted with double fee till November 2 by post and 7th of November by hand.

Similarly, the last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2018 with single fee is December 4 by post and December 7 by hand while forms can be submitted with double fee till December 18 by post and December 21by hand.

The last date for submission of admission forms for late college/private candidates of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination 2018 with single fee is October 26 by post and 31th by hand while forms can be submitted with double fee till November 9 by post and November 14 by hand. The last date for submission of admission forms for late college / private candidates of BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2018 with single fee is Nov 27 by post and Nov 30 by hand while forms can be submitted with double fee till 11-12-17 by post and 14-12-17 by hand. The last date for submission of admission forms for BA/BSc (composite old scheme) annual examination 2018 with single fee is 19-10-17 (by post) and 24-10-17 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 2-11-17 (by post) and 7-11-17 (by hand).

OUR STAFF REPORTER