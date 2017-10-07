A woman and her two children were injured allegedly in an acid attack in the limits of Chuhng police on Friday. College teacher Aneela, her 12-year-old daughter Ayesha, and eight-year-old son Salman were rushed to Jinnah Hospital with minor injuries on their faces and eyes in the afternoon. The woman told the police that her ex-husband Afzaal threw acid on them when the family was travelling on a car. She said Afzaal had a dispute with her over property. Hospital sources said all the three victims were discharged from the emergency ward after being provided initial medical treatment. Police say they were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter