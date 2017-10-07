AGP help sought in MPs posting as govt company directors

The Lahore High Court on Friday asked Advocate General Punjab to assist the court on petitions challenging establishment of public sector companies and appointment of members of Punjab Assembly as directors. Advocate Sheraz Zaka had moved the court stating that MPAs cannot be appointed as directors of public sector companies. He pointed out that Lahore Waste Management Company, Punjab SAAF Pani Company, Lahore Transport Company and Lahore Parking company had been established in violation of law. He further said recruitment of employees was continued with Punjab Saaf Pani Company which should also be stayed as the entire company was under question. Advocate Baleegh-ur-Rehman and Advocate Khurram Chughtai represented the companies and opposed the writ petitions saying that the same matter was already being heard by another court. They questioned maintainability of the petitions. Justice Shahid Karim heard the matter and observed that this issue would be decided once for all that whether duplication of resources can be allowed when there was already a local government. The Judge said that the matter was of great significance and it would heard on day to day basis from Oct 16, the next date of hearing. –Staff Reporter

LDA officials nabbed over corruption

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested two LDA officials allegedly involved in corruption, a spokesman said on Friday. He said Director General Shahzad Saleem has taken serious notice of all corruption cases under investigation and has issued clear instructions of zero tolerance against corruption. Keeping in view his instructions, NAB arrested Senior Accountant Khalid Iqbal and Muhammad Abbas Ali, former assistant in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) allegedly involved in a scam of illegal exemptions of plots in Mustafa Town of Lahore. NAB has already arrested three other LDA officials in the same case. A 10-day physical remand of the accused has been granted to the bureau. –Staff Reporter

Minister condemns blast

Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Minister Khalil Tahir Sandhu condemned the Jhal Magsi blast. In a statement, the minister stressed the need for promoting tolerance, harmony and brotherhood for a peaceful world. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and said sacrifices of their near and dear ones would not be wasted. –Staff Reporter

Expat gets land back

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has retrieved 7-kanal land worth Rs 5 million, belonging to an expatriate Pakistani, from the illegal occupants. Commissioner OPC Punjab Afzaal Bhatti, while giving details in this regard, said here on Friday that one Rashid Khan, currently settled in Woking, UK, had lodged a complaint that some persons had forcibly occupied his land, situated in Sultanpura, tehsil Dina, district Jhelum. The complaint was referred to the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Gujrat, which got vacated the land and handed it over to its owner. –Staff Reporter