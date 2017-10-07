LAHORE - A high-level meeting here on Friday, with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, reviewed a report on positive and negative mining areas to set up a cement plant in the province. On this occasion, the chief minister said that international consultants had done a wonderful job by preparing best recommendations after studying the case from every angle. He ordered formation of a committee, which would present a plan after reviewing recommendations. He said that ban on extension of cement plant should be implemented at every cost. Provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Chaudhry Sher Ali, Sheikh Allauddin, chief secretary, secretaries of various departments and international consultants also attended the meeting.