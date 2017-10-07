LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Amin Wains Friday said that the police would formally launch “intelligence system” in Lahore very soon.

The CCPO stated this while addressing a large gathering of police officers at Alhamra Hall on Friday. A police spokesman said that some 500 officers attended the parley. The revised intelligence collection system called 111-Intelligence will help police improve surveillance of communities across the metropolis. All field police officials serving in Lahore are asked to submit one intelligence report in a month. The reports regarding gangsters, terror suspects, drug-pushers, brothels, and gambling dens will be shared in a central intelligence gathering mechanism for quick police action.

Additional-IG Muhammad Amin Wains also said that data of 35,000 police had been collected for this purpose. He also appreciated the efforts of SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem for making this project a complete success. “Now, policemen (working in the field) will be able to pass on and share any secret information to the high-command by using their cellular phones. This (system) will help police unearth terror suspects and dens of criminals,” the city police chief said. SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem, who supervises intelligence collection project, said that the basic purpose of the 111-intelligence system was to strengthen police deployed on field duties. He also announced that he would start visiting police stations, offices, and headquarters very soon in order to review the progress. He also urged the officers and foot constables to come forward and play their vital role in the fight against criminals, gangster and terror suspects.

“We have provided a good platform to all the policemen. Now, it will be your responsibility to gather and share information about criminals and gangsters in order to secure communities and to protect the lives and properties of the people,” the officer underlined.

Lahore DIG Security Dr Moeen, SP Headquarters Atif Nazir, SP Civil Lines Ali Raza, SP Mujahid Faisal Shahzad and all branch-heads of the operations, investigations, security, and traffic police departments were also present on this occasion.