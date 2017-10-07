LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority, in collaboration with the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), arranged a seminar on breastfeeding and causes of breast cancer on Friday.

PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal, senior officials, LCWU VC Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi, Prof of Pathology from Allama Iqbal Medical College Dr Fauzia Ashraf, P&D member Dr Fatima and Prof Sara also joined in.

Mengal explained the importance of breastfeeding and effects of formula milk on infants and mothers. “Chances of breast cancer in women feeding their babies are lesser than those who don’t,” he said, adding that the PFA imposed a ban on marketing and free sampling of infant formula milk in hospitals after consultation with the Formula Milk Association. He said the PFA was in action to monitor quality of food for people, especially children. He added that 700 PFA teams under the supervision of FSOs and 2,000 Food Technologists were working actively to secure growth and nutrition of people in Punjab. The DG credited Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PFA team for getting approved 16 laws from the Punjab Assembly.

The authority banned all carbonated drinks in educational institutions, he said, adding that the DG said companies selling products by misleading people through advertisement campaigns were committing ‘White Collar Crime’. Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore called for creating awareness about breastfeeding to get away with maternity issues. Breastfeeding brings down the infant death chance to 40 percent, he added. LWMC VC has appreciated the efforts of PFA and urged students for creating awareness about breastfeeding and other food products.

Workshop on diabetes

Medical Unit-II of Lahore General Hospital will arrange workshops on Diabetes for healthcare providers at surgical, gynaecological and nursing departments from October 9 to 30th. faculty members of Medical Unit Dr Imran Hassan Khan, Dr Maliha Hameed, Dr Kashif Aziz and Dr Salman Shakeel will deliver special lectures.

Healthcare providers at Gynaecology Department would attend workshop at Punjab Institute of Nuero Sciences on October 9. On October 12, the workshop would be arranged for staff at Surgical Department. Doctors at all medical wards would attend workshop at PINS on October 23. The participants would be given CME credit hours which would be helpful for PMDC registration. Nurses and nursing students would attend the workshop on October 30.





OUR STAFF REPORTER