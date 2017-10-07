LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the 100-bed Government Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Manawan on Friday.

Later, he went to various wards, checked quality of medical facilities for patients and inquired after patients. He inspected emergency wards for children and adults and talked to patients and their family members about the quality of healthcare facilities available to them at the hospital. People told the chief minister that they were getting the best treatment facilities and free of cost medicines at the hospital. They said they were being taken care of by doctors and paramedics round the clock. They thanked the chief minister for building this hospital and said that best treatment facilities were now accessible to people of the area. The chief minister also took a round of X-ray room, blood bank and other sections of the hospital.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Shehbaz said that a state-of-the-art hospital had been set up by the Punjab government in Manawan under the public-private partnership. He said there were basic health units and rural health centres in the area, but they were working in papers only because there were no doctors, paramedics and medicines. He said animals used to roam in the empty buildings of these health units. Due to the continuous struggle of the Punjab government, he said, the health sector had seen sufficient improvements and the situation was now better than the past. However, he said, a lot was needed to be done to serve the ailing humanity. “We are fully committed to doing even better to improve the quality of healthcare. I shall not sit idle until ordinary people get facilities at public sector hospitals on a par with facilities accessible to ultra rich people of the society,” he said.

“The hospital in Manawan is fully functional to serve the ailing humanity and I am happy that doctors, nurses and other paramedics have worn uniforms. The standard of cleanliness is also good. This hospital is a wonderful facility with regard to healthcare and a practical shape of my aspirations, which I cherished in 1997 after being elected as Khadim of people for the first time. It is satisfying to note that doctors were checking patients as if they were checking their loved ones. This passion was lacking in the past and this hospital is a living form of my dream as it is free from social evils like recommendation, strike, hooliganism or physical torture. No one will slap the MS nor will anybody talk to patients rudely,” the chief minister said.

Shehbaz said the Punjab government had ensured provision of quality medicines at public sector hospitals. He said that medicines being given to patients at government hospitals were better in terms of quality than the medicines given to patients at private hospitals. He said that hard work of last four years was bearing fruit and a marked improvement had been seen in the health sector. He said this was the first time in 70 years that patients at public sector hospitals were getting quality medicines on a par with private hospitals. Indus Health Network CEO Dr Abdul Bari said in his address that foundation of third hospital had been laid by the Punjab government and Indus Hospital. “We shall come up to expectations of the chief minister. He is a good administrator who works really hard. His team is good and it worked day and night,” he said.

BEST WISHES FOR CRICKET TEAM

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended his good wishes to the Pakistan cricket team for its success in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka. He said that prayers of the nation were with the Pakistani players and it was hoped that the national cricket team would show its best performance in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka. Pakistani players are required to perform in every field for success and they can achieve victory through hard work and passion, he concluded.

CONDOLENCE

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Maj (r) Riffat Hayat Daha, former MNA and ambassador. In his condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

OUR STAFF REPORTER