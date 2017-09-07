LAHORE - After Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, the spokesman of Chinese Foreign Ministry has also contradicted alleged corruption in Multan Metro Bus Project.

“Any economic contacts of exchange of money of Yabaite Technology Company of Jiangsu could not be found with any person or a company in Pakistan. The Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has also presented no letters for verification to concerned Pakistani officials,” Mr Geng Shuang, the spokesman of Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a press briefing.

He said the CSRC will announce fine for violation of securities against Yabaite Technology Company soon.