LAHORE - The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has badly failed to ensure quality travel to public, though millions of rupees are being gulped every month by transporters in the name of subsidy.

Foreign transport firms rule the city roads and LTC is supposed to monitor their service. The LTC was established over a decade ago while the foreign companies came later.

Although there is severe shortage of buses in Punjab’s capital, most of public transport vehicles already plying on two dozen dedicated routes are unfit for travelling.

Most of the buses, being run on Route-23 (from Thoker Niaz Baig Bypass to Bhatta Chowk), look as if those have survived bomb strikes. The buses running on Route-56 (From Thoker to Raiwind) are no different.

The situation of mini buses and vans on major city routes too is miserable.

“Buses are unfit and worn out. Travelling on these ‘Chhakrras’ is too risky but we have no option,” said Mumtaz Ali, a labourer. “Travelling on a rickshaw will consume all of my day’s earning,” says Ali, who travels from Thoker to Bhatta Chowk for work.

The LTC never reveals how much subsidy it is providing to the bus operators. It’s a closely guarded business secret, of course. Experts say Lahore’s transport culture needs to be revamped. But who will do it and when, is anybody’s guess.