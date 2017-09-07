LAHORE - From London, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered authorities concerned to take immediate steps to drain out rainwater from low-lying areas and roads.

Upon knowing the torrential rains in Lahore, he issued directives to utilise all resources to effectively cope with the challenge, said a handout on Wednesday.

No laxity will be tolerated,” he warned, adding that people should not face any difficulty. “The officers, instead of sitting in their offices, should come out to monitor the draining out activities. A report be sent me in London,” the CM directed. He further said that the people should not face any difficulty and no leniency in draining out of water will be tolerated at all, he further directed

The administrative officers, police, Wasa, PDMA, Rescue-1122 and local bodies reps should remain available in the field to give relief to the rain-hit people.

Separately through video link, the CM reviewed progress on the project of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI). He directed the officials to ensure timely release of funds and made it clear that no delay will be tolerated.

He said that the process of outsourcing of janitorial services and general cleanliness of this institution should be completed at the earliest and further said that international companies be selected on merit. Similarly, the construction work and other matters be timely completed so that this hospital could fully play its role in healing the wounds of the ailing humanity.