LAHORE - Two college boys were crushed to death by a bus of the Lahore Transport Company on Kala Khatai Road Wednesday afternoon. The driver fled instantly while the police confiscated the bus. The victims were named as 16-year-old Akhtar Akram and 15-year-old Adil Akram. Police later handed over the bodies to family after fulfilling legal formalities. An eyewitness said the boys were trying to cross the road when the speedy bus ran over them. As a result, they died on the spot. The police say they were investigating the case.