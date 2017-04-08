LAHORE - ­Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir distributed cheques of financial assistance among injured of Bedian Road bomb blast at Lahore General Hospital on Friday. He gave away four cheques of Rs0.6 million each to seriously injured persons Rehman, Shakeel, Aslam and Farhan. Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir and other administrative doctors were also present. Kh Imran said that public representatives would deliver cheques to injured already discharged from the hospitals at their houses.

He said that Rs0.3 million each will be given to minor injured.