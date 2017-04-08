LAHORE - An application Friday was filed in the Lahore High Court challenging removal of CCTV cameras installed for monitoring of General Record Room of the Lahore High Court.

Muhammad Akmal Khan, DRR Civil of the LHC filed the application in his already pending petition against alleged ‘Out-of-turn appointments and promotions’ in the high court. He said after removal of CCTV cameras, there was strong apprehension that record of the Lahore High Court might be tempered.

He alleged that his under hearing petition was against those who were the beneficiaries of Rule 26 of LHC Establishment Rules but one of the beneficiaries was appointed as incharge of the record room while cameras had also been removed from there. Therefore, it was solid apprehension that the record of those who got benefit of Rule 26 might be tempered. He said the partial record was lying with offices of HRI, II, III, IV, Confidential branch/Section from the storage of above said record in the premises of LHC while rest of the record was placed in record room housed in the building of Punjab Judicial Academy.

He stated that record room situated at Punjab Judicial Academy had further been bifurcated under heads of Executive/ Administrative Record as well as Judicial record. He said Executive and Administrative Record Room had been named as General Record Room. The independent, efficient and well-versed officials had not been deputed there for monitoring of the record rooms, he further said. He said the duty was being carried out as “Time Serving Basis”. On March 31, 2017, Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq of the LHC directed the registrar office to produce record of those officials who allegedly were appointed in leverage of Rule 26 but there was apprehension that direction of the court as conveyed by the court may not be implemented in letter and spirit, he said.

Thus, the proper information sought by the court in his case may not be furnished as it ought to be, he said. The petitioner prayed the court to maintain the surveillance of the general record room.