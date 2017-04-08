LAHORE - Civil society organisations in Pakistan have condemned the brutal US attack on Syria terming it serious violation of human rights and human values. They have also condemned the chemical attack on innocent people in that country which triggered the attack.

Civil society Network president Abdullah Malik in a statement termed the US strikes on Syria an act of aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law. The world community and rights organizations must take serious notice of this aggression, he said, adding that it was also in violation of Trump’s election manifesto in which he had pledged the US would not attack on other states. He recalled that Trump had also criticised the previous US regimes for invading in Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan during his election campaign. Malik further stated that such unwise measures will strengthen the hands of terrorists in Syria and complicate the situation in the region.