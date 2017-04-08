LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday directed National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to issue identity cards and other documents to a man having no arms by taking thumb impression of his foot.

Muhammad Nazak, a resident of Jalalpur, approached the court saying that he did not have both arms and he was deprived of his basic civil rights.

He said he approached Nadra for a CNIC and other documents but they refused him saying that he had no arms so his thumb impression was not possible which is mandatory.

Without a CNIC, the man is unable to open a bank account or to get a SIM card, the transfer of property or other matters.

The petitoner stated that under the law, a CNIC could be issued to him by getting foot thumb but it was not taken. He prayed the court to direct the authority to issue him a CNIC by getting foot thumb impression.

