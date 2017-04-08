Nowadays the course of digital printing is leaving behind the mainstream trends of printing. Modern equipped machinery and fascinating technology is taking over the conventional printing methods, making them more appealing and alluring. One such interesting shop recently launched in Gulberg, Lahore is ‘Ink Factory’ that serves the purpose of quality printing on any surface of one’s choice. The interior of Ink Factory is very attractive in respect of lighting, structure, color and placement of furniture. The window installations of the store are beautiful to look at from outside since they have been made of newsprints offering the theme of the month.

As you enter the store, the sight of amazing products engages one’s eye. The unique art work and ambiance gives a comfortable feel altogether. From right to left the setup is divided into various zones. Different printing machines are systematically placed in a specifically defined area. A small coffee section is also accommodated for people to come and relax while watching the live printing experience that has been introduced for the very first time. Furthermore, a well-equipped and efficient staff is always present to help and guide the customers.

Being someone who has always loved the book stores, the serenity of the store soothed my mind. The tranquil and peaceful vibe that the store reflects gives one a calming effect.

Different objects are artistically displayed on various shelves, beautifully showcasing the talent the folks at Ink Factory possess. Be it a marble surface or stone, wood planks or acrylic, USB or cushion cover, any product of your own choice is available at very reasonable rates. One has to go through series of queues in order to get the final product; different printing machines are designed in a way which solely works on specific defined features. From printing to attaching, and merging to enhancing, everything is done by the displayed machinery.

The interior of the store is done by Saad Sarfraz Ahmed who is well-known for some incredible projects including Engro, Shaukat Khanum hospital and Nestle. Regarding this venture, Saad says, “It feels great to be known as one of the pioneers of a live printing shop. Ink Factory is a new initiative towards the digital era and I am proud to be a part of it. Being the only one of its kind, Ink Factory offers versatility and creativity, catering to a wide audience, all under one roof.”

Analytical techniques of assessment have been performed to produce the design philosophy. Various design principles and art work have been brought together which resulted in an elegant, geometric and a modular design altogether. A consistent lighting pattern has also been developed throughout the space to further enhance the shopper’s view and experience.

Thus, for all the customized products you want to make, head to Ink Factory which is a kitchen to digital printing that produces swift printing solutions, unmatched print quality with affordable prices.