LAHORE - Pakistan and Indonesia have been working closely to promote cultural as well as economic ties. After successfully launching ‘food diplomacy’, now both the countries will arrange ‘Islamic Fashion Show’ soon.

This was informed by Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Iwan S Amri while talking to The Nation on Friday at a culinary workshop organised by Indonesian Embassy in collaboration with College of Tourism & Hotel Management (COTHM) and Serena Hotel, Islamabad.

“The programme is part of hope for our effort to promote cultural activities between two countries. International Chef Association of Indonesia just attended the event which is good sign,” the envoy said.

The ambassador said after the food and cultural exchange we will collocate with Pakistan to arrange ‘Islamic Fashion Week.’ “This is widely popular idea to conduct in Indonesia and hopefully we will arrange this in Pakistan too.”

The ambassador said according to some surveys recently conduct 540 percent of Indonesian population has positive image for Pakistan.

The students, teachers and management of COTHM attended this Indonesian Culinary workshop to learn and enjoy selected scrumptious, signature and authentic Indonesian food recipes. Indonesia envoy Iwan S Amri, along with his wife , Rita S Amri, hosted the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Rita Amri said that food comprises an intrinsic part of our respective cultural profile. She elaborated that food connects communities and helps us understand each other better.

Pakistan CEO COTHM Ahmed Shafiq, & Dubai welcomed the guests. The workshop commenced with a documentary on the 30 Indonesian Culinary Icons. The workshop was conducted by Chef I Wayan Subrata, a renowned Indonesian Chef who is associated with a Serena hotel in Islamabad.

The Indonesian food recipes ‘Sate Ayam’ (Chicken Skewers with Peanut Sauce), ‘Nasi Goreng’ (fried rice) and ‘Gado Gado’ (vegetables salad with a peanut sauce), were prepared at the workshop from those 30 Indonesian indigenous recipes that have topped in the recent international polls.

The venue was decorated with different Indonesian colourful textiles and balloons as well as Pakistani and Indonesian flags. The workshop was an opportunity for the participants to learn and prepare the Indonesian food recipes and its presentation from the renowned Indonesian chefs.

Participants the workshop and enriched and elevated their culinary skills. Since the workshop was about Indonesian exclusive food recipes it would have remain inconclusive, had the menu of the lunch been different from those just learnt to cook by the participants.

The participants savoured the three food dishes on the menu of the lunch and admired the food texture and its exotic and great taste. Souveniors and participation certificates were distributed by Rita S Amri.

The workshop concluded with participants appreciating the Indonesian Embassy for organising allowing them to have some insight into Indonesian people, their rich and diverse culture and cuisine.